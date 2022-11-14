Voting Ends December 28th

The SONGWRITERS HALL OF FAME has announced its slate of nominees to be voted upon for induction at its 54th Annual INDUCTION & AWARDS GALA on JUNE 15th, 2023, in NEW YORK CITY. Among those nominated are SNOOP DOGG, BRYAN ADAMS, JEFF LYNNE, GLORIA ESTEFAN, VINCE GILL, PATTI SMITH, SADE, STEVE WINWOOD, the members of BLONDIE, HEART, THE DOOBIE BROTHERS and R.E.M., and more.

The SONGWRITERS HALL OF FAME is dedicated to recognizing the work and lives of those composers and lyricists who create music around the world. A songwriter with a notable catalog of songs qualifies for induction 20 years after the first significant commercial release of a song. Other 2023 nominees include DEAN DILLON and LIZ ROSE.

Eligible voting members will have until 12p (ET)/3a (PT) on DECEMBER 28th, to turn in ballots with their choices of three nominees from the songwriter category and three from the performing songwriter category.

Click here for a full list of nominees.

« see more Net News