Holiday Music Before New Management Enters

CITY OF DALLAS Classical WRR/DALLAS will move to an all-Classical holiday music format for the holiday season as the station prepares to be taken over by new management. The all-holiday format will start on NOVEMBER 25th, in advance of NORTH TEXAS PUBLIC BROADCASTING News-Talk KERA-F/DALLAS assuming management duties on JANUARY 3rd and taking WRR to noncommercial all-Classical, jettisoning non-Classical programming including religious and brokered financial programming on weekends. The special programming will include the annual five day "Caroling in the ARTS DISTRICT" remote broadcasts from the lobby of MOODY PERFORMANCE HALL.

“Ever since the City began seeking new management for WRR, North Texans have made one thing unequivocally clear -- they want to keep classical music alive and thriving in our region,” said KERA Pres./CEO NICO LEONE. “Now, as KERA prepares to welcome WRR into its many services, we’re proud to meet our audiences’ call-to-action and air all classical, all the time -- starting with a focus on holiday music,” said Leone.

“When DALLAS CITY COUNCIL approved our agreement to manage WRR in JUNE, it really did feel like a celebration,” said KERA Chief Content & Diversity Officer SYLVIA KOMATSU. “For KERA and WRR, but more importantly, for listeners and the arts community in NORTH TEXAS. One of the most universal feelings around the holidays is celebration, so we’re excited to share this programming in the coming months that reflects our joy and gratitude about the future of classical music in NORTH TEXAS.”

“We are excited about the ongoing growth of WRR in partnership with KERA,” said City of DALLAS Interim Director of Office of Arts and Culture BENJAMIN ESPINO. “The partnership will enable more sustainable operations, while also broadening the reach of the City’s classical station and our arts partners to diverse audiences across DALLAS and NORTH TEXAS.”

“During the past few months, a tremendous amount of time and care has gone into ensuring that this transition is not only successful, but that it flourishes,” said WRR Director of Marketing and Promotions and host AMY BISHOP. “Under this new nonprofit model, we will be able to devote more airtime to music and programs for an even fresher, diverse, and local sound.”

« see more Net News