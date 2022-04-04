-
VP Chris Schuler Exits Arista Nashville Promotion Department
by Jeff Lynn
November 14, 2022 at 1:37 PM (PT)
ARISTA NASHVILLE VP/Promotion CHRIS SCHULER has exited the company. SCHULER joined ARISTA last APRIL (NET NEWS 4/4) as the successor to JOSH EASLER, who departed for RECORDS NASHVILLE.
SONY/NASHVILLE EVP/Promotion & Artist Development STEVE HODGES will head the ARISTA promotion team through the end of the year.
Prior to ARISTA, SCHULER was UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP NASHVILLE's VP/Promotion & Radio Marketing. He was with UMG for nine years, and with BMI in NASHVILLE before that.