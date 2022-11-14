AMA Performers

ANITTA, ARI LENNOX, BEBE REXHA, CHARLIE PUTH, DAVID GUETTA, DOVE CAMERON, GLORILLA, LIL BABY and STEVIE WONDER have been added to the lineup for the 50th AMERICAN MUSIC AWARDS, taking place this SUNDAY (NOV. 20th) at 8p (ET/PT) on ABC from the MICROSOFT THEATER at L.A. LIVE, hosted by WAYNE BRADY.

This year’s ceremony marks the 50th AMA show, and in honor of this history-making moment, artists will have the chance to speak to their musical inspirations throughout the evening. As part of this, the show will feature special tribute performances. P!NK will rejoin the AMA stage to perform a moving tribute to 10-time AMA winner OLIVIA NEWTON-JOHN. WONDER will be joined by PUTH and LENNOX for a tribute to ICON AWARD honoree LIONEL RICHIE. These performers join previously announced artists CARRIE UNDERWOOD, IMAGINE DRAGONS, J.I.D,, YOLA and house DJ D-NICE.

First-time nominee GLORILLA will take the AMAs stage for the very first time in her career. The rapper’s performance will mark her first since the release of her new EP, “Anyways, Life’s Great…,” on 11/11.

AMA award-winner GUETTA and two-time nominee REXHA will make their U.S. television performance debut of global smash hit “I’m Good (Blue).” After its release, “I’m Good (Blue)” hit #1 on the BILLBOARD Hot Dance/Electronic Songs chart in SEPTEMBER

One of this year’s NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR nominees, DOVE CAMERON, will hit the AMAs stage for the very first time to perform “Boyfriend.” After the release of the single this year, CAMERON hit #1 on the BILLBOARD EMERGING ARTISTS chart.

A FAVORITE FEMALE LATIN ARTIST nominee this year, ANITTA will perform two of her recent smash hits, “Lobby” and “Envolver.” The BRAZILIAN global superstar's performance will mark her first-ever time on the AMAs stage.

Nominated for FAVORITE MALE HIP-HOP ARTIST at this year’s show, LIL BABY will perform a medley of his songs “CALIFORNIA Breeze” and “In A Minute,” the artist’s first time combining the two hits on an awards show stage.

Tickets for the show went on sale yesterday here. ALL ACCESS will cover all the winners on SUNDAY night.

