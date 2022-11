Pre-Show Lineup Set

iHEARTMEDIA Top 40 KIIS (102.7 KIIS-FM)/LOS ANGELES has 2022 JINGLE BALL coming on DECEMBER 2 at THE KIA FORUM in LOS ANGELES. MONDAY, KIIS named its lineup for 2022 JINGLE BALL PRE-SHOW VILLAGE. Performing live on the JINGLE BALL PRE-SHOW VILLAGE stage will be ARMANI WHITE, HUDDY, JAX and JVKE.

The PRE-SHOW VILLAGE stage will be set up for JINGLE BALL attendees in THE KIA FORUM parking lot from 2-6p.

KIIS-FM's 2022 JINGLE BALL features performances by DUA LIPA, JACK HARLOW, PITBULL, KHALID, BEBE REXHA, LEWIS CAPALDI, AVA MAX, DOVE CAMERON, JAX and NICKY YOURE.

