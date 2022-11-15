McBryde with her award (Photo: Hunter Berry/CMA)

The COUNTRY MUSIC ASSOCIATION (CMA) has presented WARNER MUSIC NASHVILLE'S ASHLEY McBRYDE with its International Artist Achievement Award. McBRYDE was surprised with the award last week, ahead of her rehearsal for the 56th annual CMA AWARDS show. The award recognizes achievements by U.S.-based artists outside the U.S.

"Since the first time I was lucky enough to play abroad when C2C (U.K.'s Country to Country festival) took a chance on me in 2018, I have fallen in love with the international fans," said McBRYDE. "I’ve told them over and over that as long as they keep showing up, I’ll keep showing up. That is still true today. I am honored and so proud to be receiving this award, and I promise to continue to be the best ambassador that I can be for Country music all over the world."

