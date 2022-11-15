Partnership

Podcasters on the ZENO MEDIA platform can now use SOUNDSTACK for hosting and monetization through a partnership announced TODAY (11/15).

"Creators on ZENO are fulfilling a critical need for multicultural listeners around the world: to stay connected to their communities through great audio programming," said ZENO MEDIA CEO MORRIS BERGER. "By giving them a complete, simple toolset that gets their shows up and running, and earning ad revenue immediately, this partnership makes fulfilling that need a lot easier. I have confidence in the SOUNDSTACK team because they understand our needs of providing free and easy-to-use podcasting tools for the most diverse publishers in the world."

SOUNDSTACK CRO ROCKIE THOMAS added, "For some people, a podcast may be the way to connect to their homeland. By bringing ZENO MEDIA, the largest player in this space, onto our tech stack, we've created access to a new supply opportunity that connects its diverse and unique audience with content from their local communities. SOUNDSTACK Marketplace has uncovered demand that helps ZENO MEDIA continue to offer its services for free, while putting money in the pockets of broadcasters across the globe."

