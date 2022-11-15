'Bikes Or Bust' December 2nd

JVC BROADCASTING Country WHYW (HIGHWAY 98 COUNTRY)/FORT WALTON BEACH, FL morning host BO REYNOLDS will spend 98 hours suspended high above the city to collect new bikes for children and raise awareness for TOYS FOR TOTS FORT WALTON BEACH/DESTIN. The 11th annual "Bikes Or Bust" will kick off FRIDAY DECEMBER 2nd at 10a (ET) at UPTOWN STATION in FORT WALTON BEACH, and wrap on TUESDAY, DECEMBER 6th at noon.

REYNOLDS will spend 98 continuous hours camping atop a 30-foot-tall scissor lift, with only a tent and sleeping bag to protect him from the elements, encouraging listeners and local businesses to donate new bikes and helmets for children. Local volunteers, along with representatives of JVC BROADCASTING FORT WALTON BEACH, will be on site collecting donations and assembling the bikes.

