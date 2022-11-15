Holiday Option

Stations looking to join the all-CHRISTMAS parade have a syndicated option with WESTWOOD ONE's version of the holiday music format, available now through JANUARY 1st. The format will be "lightly hosted" with two "personality" breaks per hour 10a-8p (ET) from BLACK FRIDAY through CHRISTMAS DAY.

WESTWOOD ONE's all-CHRISTMAS format features original hit versions of standards like BING CROSBY's "WHITE CHRISTMAS" and NAT KING COLE's "THE CHRISTMAS SONG," plus contemporary covers.

Find out more from NEAL WEINER at nweiner@westwoodone.com.

