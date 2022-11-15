Helping Children Again This Year

SARKES TARZIAN AC WAJI (MAJIC 95.1)FORT WAYNE has joined forces with DARLINGTON HOLIDAY WAREHOUSE to roll out the “$25,000 CHRISTMAS GIVEBACK” to benefit children in need.

What started as a fun on-air giveaway to listeners with morning co-hosts ANDY & KAT has evolved into a bona fide community event. With ANDY commenting, “The goal is to raise awareness and help less fortunate children this holiday season.”

The station is giving away a total of $12,500 in toys to listeners from DARLINGTON HOLIDAY WAREHOUSE and will match what the listeners win by donating another $12,500 in toys to local charities. The charities include TOYS FOR TOTS, CATHOLIC CHARITIES and ERIN’S HOUSE FOR GRIEVING CHILDREN.

