KQMT (99.5 The Mountain)/Denver's 'Project Sanctuary' Radiothon Raises Over $100,000 For Veterans
by Ken Anthony
November 15, 2022
AUDACY Classic Rock KQMT (99.5 THE MOUNTAIN)/DENVER raised over $100,000 in donations during their 12 hour "Helping Heroes Heal Radiothon" to benefit COLORADO veteran’s organization, PROJECT SANCTUARY. The amount donated during the fifth annual radiothon brought the overall fundraising total to over $250,000 since 2018.
The one-day event was broadcast live on VETERAN's DAY, NOVEMBER 11th. There were interviews with service members and veterans, their families and organization volunteers/counselors, who shared their stories.
AUDACY DENVER SVP/Market Manager MICAH GOLDBERG said, “I’m so incredibly proud of THE MOUNTAIN team and our loyal listeners coming together to help our veterans and their families with PROJECT SANCTUARY. This radiothon further demonstrates the immense power of our medium with raising much needed funds for important causes in our communities.”