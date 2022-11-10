2023 Nominations Announced

Nominees for the 65th Annual GRAMMY AWARDS have been announced, and topping this year's list are BEYONCÉ with nine, which makes her tied as the most nominated artist of all time. With this year's nominations, BEYONCÉ and husband JAY-Z are now tied as the most nominated artists in GRAMMY history, with 88 each.

KENDRICK LAMAR follows BEYONCÉ with eight nominations, ADELE and BRANDI CARLILE with seven each. Following with six apiece are MARY J. BLIGE, DJ KHALED, FUTURE, TERIUS "THE-DREAM" GESTEELDE-DIAMANT, RANDY MERRILL and HARRY STYLES.

The nominees were announced via a livestream this morning (11/15) on GRAMMY.com. The 65th Annual GRAMMY AWARDS will return to LOS ANGELES' CRYPTO.COM ARENA on SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 5th, 2023, and will broadcast live on the CBS TELEVISION NETWORK and stream live and on-demand on PARAMOUNT+ at 8p (ET)/5p (PT).

RECORDING ACADEMY CEO HARVEY MASON JR said, "Celebrating the miracle of music is at the core of everything we do at the RECORDING ACADEMY and today we are proud and honored to celebrate music's power to lift people up and to bring them together. I'm energized by this year's slate of nominees and how each of them uses their craft to inspire us, and to remind us that music is our universal language. Each of these deserving nominees has helped to provide the world with an incredible soundtrack and is a true testament to how vibrant our entire music community truly is."

Click here for a full list of nominations.

