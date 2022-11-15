(Photo: Dilok Klaisataporn/Shutterstock.com)

What were the top five best or most impactful Country singles of the year? We’d like to hear from you with your FIVE favorites, as the ALL ACCESS NASHVILLE team will once again be compiling its popular annual list of year-end Hot Picks. If you work in Country radio or any facet of the Country music industry (label, syndicator, consultant, music publisher, artist management, etc.), please take two minutes to jot down your list (all we need is artist, song title and label), and send it off to NASHVILLE Bureau Chief PHYLLIS STARK (pstark@allaccess.com) by FRIDAY, DECEMBER 2nd.

Everyone’s picks will be included in our annual Year-End Special on the site. Happy voting!

