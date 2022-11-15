Reilly

Former PAMAL BROADCASTING/ALBANY and GLENS FALLS, NY OM JON REILLY is joining MIDWEST COMMUNICATIONS as OM at Country WDEZ, Top 40 WIFC and Adult Hits WOZZ-W275AC (94.7/102.9 JACK FM)/WAUSAU, WI, effective DECEMBER 12th. REILLY succeeds RUSTY JAMES, who was upped to Market Mgr. earlier this year. CHRIS CONLEY continues as OM at News-Talk WSAU-A-F and Sports WRIG-A-W230BU (93.9 THE GAME).

REILLY said, “I’ve always heard great things about MIDWEST COMMUNICATIONS, and now I’m excited to be part of the WAUSAU team, working with RUSTY JAMES, WAUSAU Market Manager and JEFF McCARTHY, VP/Programming.”

JAMES said, “I’m thrilled to have JON join our great team as Operations Manager for WIFC, WDEZ and JACK FM. The first time I spoke with JON, I had the feeling that he had the talent to lead our team and keep us moving forward.”

