Bob Workman (Photo: Caroline Workman)

WARNER MUSIC has promoted BOB WORKMAN to the dual role of SVP,/International Brand Partnerships and GM for WMX U.K., according to MUSIC WEEK.

WORKMAN will report to WMX President MARIA WEAVER, while working closely with WARNER MUSIC GROUP President, International, Recorded Music SIMON ROBSON.

WORKMAN will coordinate the work of existing local brand partnership teams outside the U.S., and establish new teams in many of the emerging markets.

WORKMAN will work alongside ATLANTIC RECORDS Chief Partnership Officer and Head Of Global Brand Partnerships CAMILLE HACKNEY and WARNER RECORDS U.S. EVP Brand Partnerships & Sync CLAUDIA BUTZKY. All three will continue to be involved with WARNER MUSIC’s GLOBAL BRAND PARTNERSHIPS COUNCIL.

The move will also see WARNER MUSIC’s U.K. brand partnerships team become part of the global WMX division.

WORKMAN will retain his place on the WARNER MUSIC U.K. Senior Management Team, ensuring close alignment between WMX and the U.K. recorded music business.

Said WORKMAN, “Enabling artists to connect with sympathetic brands to tell stories and reach new audiences is a key part of what a record company does in the 21st century. We’ve got a strong track record of achieving that in many markets, but we know we can do more to coordinate our efforts internationally and tap opportunities in emerging economies.

“I’m excited to be stepping into this new role and working closely with MARIA WEAVER and SIMON ROBSON as we scale-up our brand partnerships proposition around the world. And I’m pleased that the amazing brand partnerships team here in the U.K. will now be able to benefit from being part of the WMX family while still working closely with TONY HARLOW and all our incredible BRITISH labels.”

Added MARIA WEAVER, “BOB has a brilliant track record in a business that can sometimes be complex and sensitive. He has a real feel for both artists and brands and knows when a project is right for both. We’re keen to get to work expanding our presence in key markets and working with brands wherever they’re headquartered to deliver even more value for our artists. I’m also delighted the brilliant UK BRAND COLLABORATIONS team will now be part of our WMX powerhouse.”

WMG President International, Recorded Music SIMON ROBSON commented, “Brand partnerships are becoming an increasingly important part of our business, as they can provide a valuable additional revenue stream and increased profile for our artists. We’re looking to strengthen our global network capability to give all our artists around the world the best opportunities. BOB is ideally suited to work with our talented international teams to accelerate this mission.”

WORKMAN began his career in promotions at ISLAND RECORDS before moving to GUT REACTION as Head Of Promotions, then to GUT RECORDS, overseeing the campaign for TOM JONES’ multi-million selling "Reload" album, as well as launching the new dance music label GUSTO.

In 2003, WORKMAN helped establish SPIN MUSIC, one of the U.K.’s first agencies specializing in music and brand partnerships. He joined EMI MUSIC in 2008 to head up a newly formed brand partnerships business.

When WMG acquired the PARLOPHONE LABEL GROUP, WORKMAN expanded his brand partnerships remit with a wider roster of artists at the major.

