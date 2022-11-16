High-Kicking Into Christmas Season

iHEARTMEDIA AC WLTW (106.7 LITE FM)/NEW YORK's annual seasonal flip to an all-CHRISTMAS format is coming on FRIDAY (11/18) with the station's CHRISTMAS Spectacular at RADIO CITY MUSIC HALL. The event will be aired live at 5p (ET), with morning team PAUL "CUBBY" BRYANT and CHRISTINE NAGY making the switch and the RADIO CITY ROCKETTES performing.

“We are excited to continue 106.7 LITE FM’s yearly tradition at the iconic RADIO CITY MUSIC HALL,” said PD CHRIS CONLEY. “We are NEW YORK’s CHRISTMAS station and what better way to kick-off the season than with NEW YORK’s and the nation’s most beloved holiday production, the CHRISTMAS Spectacular.”

« see more Net News