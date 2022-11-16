Jones

SIRIUSXM has launched an Artist Accelerator program for development of new musical talent. The program is expected to pick six to 12 artists per year to be featured on SIRIUSXM and PANDORA, along with receiving marketing support. The first beneficiary of the program is COCO JONES, whose single "I.C.U." is receiving airplay in accelerated rotation on THE HEAT and HEART & SOUL.

“Introducing our audiences to new artists and investing in those artists’ development is a core value of both SIRIUSXM and PANDORA, and we are excited to unveil our Artist Accelerator program to the industry,” said SVP/GM, Music Programming STEVE BLATTER. “The program brings together SIRIUSXM and PANDORA to accelerate the growth of artists across our combined massive listener base.”

"I genuinely could not be more excited to be partnered with SIRIUSXM and PANDORA,” said JONES. “The way that they’ve supported me and found new ways to highlight my future while acknowledging my past, is iconic. There’s definitely more to come, this is just the beginning! I’m excited for y'all to come with me through the whole journey!"

