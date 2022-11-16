Support First Responders Children’s Foundation

GRAND OLE OPRY members ALAN JACKSON, KEITH URBAN, LITTLE BIG TOWN and REBA McENTIRE, along with GEORGE STRAIT, JON PARDI, JORDAN DAVIS, KACEY MUSGRAVES, LUKE BRYAN, MADDIE & TAE, SAM HUNT, and TYLER HUBBARD, are joining forces to support UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP NASHVILLE's PARADE OF TREES as part of GAYLORD OPRYLAND RESORT’s 39th annual A COUNTRY CHRISTMAS event to support FIRST RESPONDERS CHILDREN'S FOUNDATION.

Along with their decorated trees, the UMG Country artists have each donated “Once in a Lifetime” VIP experiences (fly-aways, VIP concert experiences, exclusive merchandise and more) for the cause. Proceeds raised will provide scholarships and mental health services to children who have lost a parent in the line of duty, including a new collaboration with CHILDREN’S MIRACLE NETWORK HOSPITALS for the local MONROE CARELL JR. CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL at VANDERBILT.

McENTIRE said, “The holidays are a special time when people come together to celebrate and be thankful for their blessings. This holiday season, I’m thankful I can help raise awareness for the FIRST RESPONDERS CHILDREN’S FOUNDATION, which supports the children and families of first responders who risk their lives every day to serve our communities. I hope everyone will go to charitystars.com/paradeoftrees to enter to win and support the families of this wonderful organization.”

The PARADE OF TREES is on display in the resort’s GARDEN CONSERVATORY and CASCADES ATRIUM now until JANUARY 10, 2023, as a self-guided tour of the CHRISTMAS trees decorated specifically to the artist’s style or album theme. Each VIP experience will be available for bid online at until JANUARY 10, 2023.

