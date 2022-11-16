New Show

Veteran Country artist GENE WATSON is featured in the premiere of a new podcast, JOURNEY TO THE CIRCLE, which traces the path that brought GRAND OLE OPRY members onto the OPRY stage’s famed circle of wood. In cooperation with the OPRY and its radio home, WSM-A/NASHVILLE, the series is hosted by former WSM overnight host MARCIA CAMPBELL, who is also a member of the GRAND OLE OPRY SQUARE DANCERS, who perform on the show every SATURDAY.

WATSON is featured in the podcasts’s first six episodes, which will air on WSM beginning on SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 26th at 7p (CT) and for the next five SATURDAYS after that.

Tune in at https://wsmradio.com/listen-live/ each week. SPOTIFY members can also listen to the series on the SPOTIFY app. Learn more here.

