Partnership

The partnership allows CD BABY artists to get discounted access to GROOVER network of professionals, allowing emerging artists to promote their music, while GROOVER users will benefit with CD BABY distribution discounts.

CD BABY Strategic & Partner Manager ALEX TREVINO said, "CD BABY is proud to partner with GROOVER to provide artists easier access to curators, radios and music pros for placement, feedback, or both. CD BABY and GROOVER were both built with the same mission; to help independent artists get their music heard. I am excited to see our artists get results with GROOVER."

GROOVER Co-Founder DORIAN PERRON said, “We have always been inspired by CD BABY’s vision to support independent artists and their focus on answering their questions and needs. It has helped forge our mission at GROOVER, to help independent musicians break the wall of first listening and get their music heard. We’ve taken inspiration from CD BABY’s DIY MUSICIAN BLOG and meetings with CD BABY’s team back in 2017, even before launching GROOVER. Five years later, we couldn’t be prouder to be part of the CD BABY + GROOVER combo artists deserve.”

