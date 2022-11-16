Partnership With Soundmouse

TREVANNA TRACKS announces a new collaboration with SOUNDMOUSE that will allow TREVANNA users to move song metadata between both sites to generate accurate cue sheets.

TREVANNA TRACKS Founder and CEO JENNIFER FREED said, “TREVANNA’s data and documents give production teams everything needed to air a synced song, but it doesn’t take the next step to ensure ongoing downstream payments. This process was brilliantly sorted by SOUNDMOUSE. We not only respect the team at SOUNDMOUSE, but they also have extraordinary technology, strong relationships with the pro's, decades of experience, and a complementary client base. When we were introduced to SOUNDMOUSE, we knew a partnership would solve that last stage in the music licensing process. With the ever-increasing amount of visual content and the growing complexity of sync music licenses, we strive to make the organization and administration less onerous for music teams. When technology enables collaboration and effortless delivery of essential information, it’s a huge step forward.”

SOUNDMOUSE Head of Business Development MARK VERMAAT said, “We’re thrilled to work with TREVANNA TRACKS to bring more value to our users. We share a dedication to creating a more efficient way for broadcasters and studios to manage sync and administrative tasks. This partnership enables collaboration between music supervisors and editors, saves time, and significantly lessens the margin for error in reporting royalties.”

