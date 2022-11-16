The mobile app for TOWNSQUARE MEDIA News-Talk KTWO-A-K236CX (K2 RADIO)/CASPER, WY sent out antisemitic and obscene news alerts WEDNESDAY morning (11/16), reports the CASPER STAR TRIBUNE. The station says that its app had been hacked, and it is looking to find out what happened. The alerts called for violence against Jewish people and called a station executive a Nazi, along with what the paper called "vulgar remarks about the executive and another staff member"; Market Pres./CRO TOM MCCARTHY told the paper, "We are confident (the perpetrator) is not a current employee of TOWNSQUARE."

The station posted a message on FACEBOOK later in the day saying, "To Those Who Have Our Mobile App: Our system was breached and a number of obscene/offensive alerts were sent during the overnight hours. We deeply apologize for the content that was sent. We are currently investigating and solving the breach. K2 RADIO does not tolerate such speech and we thank you for your understanding."

