2022 Winners Named

CREED FISHER was named Entertainer of the Year when the TEXAS COUNTRY MUSIC ASSOCIATION (TCMA) held its annual TEXAS COUNTRY MUSIC AWARDS on SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 13th at BILLY BOB'S TEXAS at the FORT WORTH STOCKYARDS. The event was co-hosted by artist BRANDON RHYDER and KFWR (95.9 THE RANCH)/FORT WORTH's MALONE RANGER, who won the award for Broadcast Personality of the Year. In addition to RANGER, winners in the radio categories included AUDACY'S KIKK HD3/HOUSTON for Terrestrial Radio Station of the Year and PURECOUNTRY100.com as Internet Radio Station of the Year.

ZACH NEIL was named Male Artist of the Year, SARAH HOBBS won in the corresponding Female Artist category, and DONICE MARACE was the Emerging Artist category winner. AARON WATSON took home the Album of the year trophy for "Unwanted Man," and TERRY McBRIDE was the recipient of TCMA's Trailblazer Award.

TCMA’s 2022 Artist’s Scholarship was presented to singer/songwriter JACOB WHEELER. The scholarship pays to have one single recorded, engineered, mixed, and mastered and distributed, as well as a professional photography session.

See the full list of winners below.

Entertainer of The Year:

CREED FISHER

Male Artist of the Year:

ZACH NEIL

Female Artist of the Year:

SARAH HOBBS

Country Band of the Year:

CHAD COOKE BAND

Western Swing Artist or Band of the Year:

THE BROKEN SPOKES

Roots/Alternative Artist of the Year:

THE WILDER BLUE

Young Artist (18 & Under):

MADDIE ROSE

Emerging Artist:

DONICE MORACE

Country Album of The Year:

“Unwanted Man,” AARON WATSON

Country Single of the Year:

“Wild Horses,” KIN FAUX ft. TERRY McBRIDE

Terrestrial Radio Station of the Year:

100.3 HD3 KIKK/HOUSTON

Broadcast Personality of The Year:

MALONE RANGER – KFWR (95.9 THE RANCH)/FT. WORTH

Internet Radio Station of the Year:

PURECOUNTRY100.com – KENNY SCHNEEBELI, Owner

Live Music Venue of the Year:

SCHOEPF'S BBQ - BELTON

Christian Country Artist of the Year:

CRYSTAL YATES

Bassist of the Year:

CHUCK JONES

Fiddler of the Year:

DAMIEN GREEN

Guitarist of the Year:

PAUL EASON

Keyboard/Pianist of the Year:

JOHNNY FOSTER

Steel Guitarist of the Year:

HARRISON YOUNT

Drummer of the Year:

ALAN GREEN, JR.

TCMA Artist Scholarship:

JACOB WHEELER

Trailblazer Award:

TERRY McBRIDE

Country Songwriter of the Year:

GARTH LAGRONE for “Fort Worth Soon”

Christian Country Songwriter of the Year:

JESSE WATSON for “It All Began With You”

« see more Net News