Texas Country Music Awards Honor 2022 Artist And Radio Winners
by Phyllis Stark
CREED FISHER was named Entertainer of the Year when the TEXAS COUNTRY MUSIC ASSOCIATION (TCMA) held its annual TEXAS COUNTRY MUSIC AWARDS on SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 13th at BILLY BOB'S TEXAS at the FORT WORTH STOCKYARDS. The event was co-hosted by artist BRANDON RHYDER and KFWR (95.9 THE RANCH)/FORT WORTH's MALONE RANGER, who won the award for Broadcast Personality of the Year. In addition to RANGER, winners in the radio categories included AUDACY'S KIKK HD3/HOUSTON for Terrestrial Radio Station of the Year and PURECOUNTRY100.com as Internet Radio Station of the Year.
ZACH NEIL was named Male Artist of the Year, SARAH HOBBS won in the corresponding Female Artist category, and DONICE MARACE was the Emerging Artist category winner. AARON WATSON took home the Album of the year trophy for "Unwanted Man," and TERRY McBRIDE was the recipient of TCMA's Trailblazer Award.
TCMA’s 2022 Artist’s Scholarship was presented to singer/songwriter JACOB WHEELER. The scholarship pays to have one single recorded, engineered, mixed, and mastered and distributed, as well as a professional photography session.
Entertainer of The Year:
CREED FISHER
Male Artist of the Year:
ZACH NEIL
Female Artist of the Year:
SARAH HOBBS
Country Band of the Year:
CHAD COOKE BAND
Western Swing Artist or Band of the Year:
THE BROKEN SPOKES
Roots/Alternative Artist of the Year:
THE WILDER BLUE
Young Artist (18 & Under):
MADDIE ROSE
Emerging Artist:
DONICE MORACE
Country Album of The Year:
“Unwanted Man,” AARON WATSON
Country Single of the Year:
“Wild Horses,” KIN FAUX ft. TERRY McBRIDE
Terrestrial Radio Station of the Year:
100.3 HD3 KIKK/HOUSTON
Broadcast Personality of The Year:
MALONE RANGER – KFWR (95.9 THE RANCH)/FT. WORTH
Internet Radio Station of the Year:
PURECOUNTRY100.com – KENNY SCHNEEBELI, Owner
Live Music Venue of the Year:
SCHOEPF'S BBQ - BELTON
Christian Country Artist of the Year:
CRYSTAL YATES
Bassist of the Year:
CHUCK JONES
Fiddler of the Year:
DAMIEN GREEN
Guitarist of the Year:
PAUL EASON
Keyboard/Pianist of the Year:
JOHNNY FOSTER
Steel Guitarist of the Year:
HARRISON YOUNT
Drummer of the Year:
ALAN GREEN, JR.
TCMA Artist Scholarship:
JACOB WHEELER
Trailblazer Award:
TERRY McBRIDE
Country Songwriter of the Year:
GARTH LAGRONE for “Fort Worth Soon”
Christian Country Songwriter of the Year:
JESSE WATSON for “It All Began With You”