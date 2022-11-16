Forgy

SAGA COMMUNICATIONS has promoted SVP/Operations CHRISTOPHER FORGY to Pres./CEO, effective DECEMBER 7th and filling the post formerly held by the late ED CHRISTIAN since 1986. NORFOLK cluster Pres./GM WAYNE LELAND is also being promoted to SVP/Operations to fill FORGY's former position, effective on JANUARY 3rd. WARREN LADA has been serving as Interim Pres./CEO since CHRISTIAN's death.

FORGY said, “I am honored, humbled, excited and ready to begin my new role as only the second President and CEO SAGA has ever known. We have an elite group of leaders and staff. I have often said you don’t have to be on all the time, only when it’s time. The time is right now for all of us to step up and shine for our customers, our listeners, our employees and our shareholders. As we embark on this ongoing adventure that is Saga, I would like to thank WARREN LADA and the SAGA Board of Directors for this opportunity.”

LELAND said, “To become the new Senior Vice President/Operations for SAGA is a dream come true. I look forward to working with CHRIS, our corporate staff, our market managers and all of SAGA’s staff to continue SAGA’s journey into the future.”

LADA said, "CHRIS FORGY stood out from all the others considered for the President and CEO role. His leadership will provide an opportunity to bring new ideas and change to SAGA. Saga’s core values, performance standards and culture will remain as the foundation to our success. Also, promoting SAGA veteran WAYNE LELAND provides a smooth transition and an opportunity to explore and implement strategic operational changes to enhance Saga’s ongoing performance.”

