Kershner

RYAN KERSHNER will be joining consulting firm McVAY MEDIA at the end of the year, arriving from WESTWOOD ONE, where he is Executive Producer for the syndicated NIGHTS WITH ELAINA. He previously was producer for THE DONNY OSMOND SHOW.

In his new role, KERSHNER will focus on producing podcasts, branded audio for the music industry, artists and product-oriented projects, branded content, audio specials and longform programming for radio and streaming platforms.

KERSHNER is the son-in-law of McVAY MEDIA Pres. MIKE McVAY, who says, “RYAN and I have worked together on multiple projects before he joined WESTWOOD ONE, and I worked with him during our mutual time there. McVAY MEDIA has grown our business to where we’re engaged with multiple premium companies that are seeing meteoric growth. They can benefit from having another pair of ears and a skilled set of hands on their audio projects.”

Added KERSHNER, who was been with WESTWOOD ONE for a decade, "I’ve loved my time working at WESTWOOD ONE and working with ELAINA SMITH … first on NASH NIGHTS LIVE, and then NIGHTS WITH ELAINA. I’m proud of what we’ve built and will always applaud her success ... After much consideration, the opportunity to be surrounded by family, work with my longtime mentor, and to continue my career growth was too hard to pass up.”

