Firerose and Cyrus

BILLY RAY CYRUS is engaged to Australian-born and now NASHVILLE-based singer/songwriter FIREROSE. The couple has released collaborative singles “New Day,” in 2021, and, more recently, “Time.” The latter is featured in the LIONSGATE film "CHRISTMAS IN PARADISE," in which CYRUS stars alongside KELSEY GRAMMER and ELIZABETH HURLEY.

CYRUS divorced ex-wife TISH CYRUS in APRIL. While just confirming the engagement now, CYRUS told PEOPLE.com he proposed in AUGUST to FIREROSE, his friend of 12 years.

CYRUS told PEOPLE of their relationship, “"A moment of so much change. FIREROSE had been such a light of positivity, such a best friend. And then when we began sharing the music, it just evolved more into, as musical soulmates, to soulmates, happy, pure love that, to me, I didn't know could exist.”

He added, “We’re musicians, first and foremost, both of us. And we found this harmony, and this rhythm, this melody to life."

« see more Net News