Sold

CRAIG DONNELLY's CD BROADCASTING, INC. is selling Country KLMJ/HAMPTON, IA and AC KQCR-F/PARKERSBURG, IA to SHAWN DIETZ's ON THE GO MEDIA, INC. for $1.25 million ($5,000 deposit, $375,000 in a promissory note, $870,000 cash), including real property.

In other filings with the FCC, INTERNATIONAL CHURCH OF THE FOURSQUARE GOSPEL has closed on the sale of K219LV/HEMINGFORD, NE; K296DS/ALLIANCE, NE; K293BN/BOWMAN, ND; K295BR/DICKINSON, ND; K276DM/CHADRON, NE; K292EC/HOT SPRINGS, SD; and K274CC/NEW ENGLAND, ND to UNIVERSITY OF NORTHWESTERN-ST. PAUL for $5,000.

LSE BROADCASTING, INC. has closed on the sale of W282BS/DUNLAP, IL to ADVANCED MEDIA PARTNERS, LLC for $50,000. The primary station will be Top 40 WPIA (98.5 KISS FM)/EUREKA-PEORIA, IL.

SPIRIT COMMUNICATIONS, INC. has closed on the sale of W277BV/ZANESVILLE, OH to STRONG TOWER CHRISTIAN MEDIA for $32,000. The primary station is Christian Rock WUFM (RADIOU)/COLUMBUS, OH.

And SAINT CLOUD AREA SOMALI SALVATION ORGANIZATION has closed on the transfer of low power FM KZYS-LP/ST. CLOUD, MN to HAYAAN, INC.

