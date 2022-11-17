Shomby

It’s radiothon season at Country radio, and whether it be for ST. JUDE CHILDREN’S RESEARCH HOSPITAL, CHILDREN’S MIRACLE NETWORK, TOYS FOR TOTS or a local children’s hospital, COUNTRY’S RADIO COACH owner JOHN SHOMBY says “there are some definite preparations and programming principles to keep in mind as you move forward to raise some money in your community.”

In his latest column for ALL ACCESS, SHOMBY outlines a dozen helpful ways to get the most out of your station’s radiothon or charity fundraising event. After all, he notes, “This is one of the reasons why we all entered this business – to make a difference in the community.”

Read more in SHOMBY’s new column, “Doing It For The Kids,” in our CONSULTANT TIPS section here.

« back to Net News