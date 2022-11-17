Conclave 45

The dates have been finalized, and the CONCLAVE 45 Summer Learning Conference returns to MINNEAPOLIS JUNE 20th-21st, 2023.

LORI LEWIS, The CONCLAVE Chairperson & President of LORI LEWIS MEDIA stated, “The CONCLAVE board and I have always made it a mission to offer everyone in our radio industry the opportunity to receive thoughtful advice, strategic insights as well as practical takeaways for future growth. Registration will open in DECEMBER, 2022 with an early bird offer available through the end of JANUARY, 2023.”

