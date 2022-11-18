14 Team Members Went

Fourteen NORTHWESTERN MEDIA team members traveled to DAJABON, DOMINICAN REPUBLIC to experience what life is like for a child living in extreme poverty, and to visit ONECHILD HOPE CENTERS that are making a difference.



“The DAJABON region is not located near a big city, so access to this region was not easy,” said ONECHILD National Director of Radio and Artist Engagement FARON DICE. “But this team was strong and resilient, and we had such an impactful trip! I continue to be impressed by the character and passion for ministry that I have seen in so many NORTHWESTERN MEDIA team members!”



NORTHWESTERN's JASON SHARP added, “Partnering with ONECHILD has been one of the best decisions we have made in the last few years. A world-class organization helping kids in poverty around the world, ONECHILD also understands who we are and what we are trying to accomplish. It’s a true partnership in every sense of the word."







Back Row L-R: Yolie Lalama, Jason Sharp, Jen Green, Jeremy Tracy, Melony McKaye, Wilson, Jhonatan, Chris Scotland, Wes Halula, Summer Shepherd, Ben Holsen, Neff, Haley Powell, Eric Nichols. Front Row L-R: April Wilson, Kelley Johnson, Yuri, Faron Dice, Nathan Sheridan, Rylie Karges, Matt Deane, Sharif Welch





