SKYVIEW NETWORKS' B-DUB RADIO continues expansion of its SATURDAY night program’s affiliate lineup with the addition of HUBBARD RADIO Country KBLB (B93.3)/BRAINERD, MN beginning TOMORROW night (11/19). B-DUB RADIO, hosted by ACM Radio Award winner BRYAN “B-DUB” WASHINGTON, is available MONDAY-SATURDAY nights. The show can be heard on nearly 100 stations between weekdays and weekends, including additional new stations WSLV-A-F/ARDMORE, TN and WWMR/TUPELO, MS.

B-DUB has worked as the MD at KMLE (COUNTRY 107.9)/PHOENIX, APD/MD at KUPL (98.7 THE BULL)/PORTLAND, APD/MD at KWBL (106.7 THE BULL)/DENVER and is currently the APD/MD/PM drive host at KNUC (98.9 THE BULL)/SEATTLE.

For affiliation information, click here, or visit skyviewnetworks.com/b-dub.

