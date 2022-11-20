-
WFAE/Charlotte Content Staffers Look To Form Union
by Perry Michael Simon
Content producers at UNIVERSITY RADIO FOUNDATION News-Talk WFAE/CHARLOTTE have announced their intention to form a union with SAG-AFTRA.
A release from the union organizing committee said, “As the hosts, reporters, producers and other content creators behind CHARLOTTE’s NPR news source, our goal is to ensure WFAE is a safe and nurturing place to work. We deserve a seat at the table in making big decisions about the station’s future and in negotiating our wages, salaries and working conditions."
“The fact that more than 70% of WFAE’s content creators signed the petition to form a union in NORTH CAROLINA, one of the most challenging states in the nation for union organizing, signals a sea change,” said SAG-AFTRA National Executive Director DUNCAN CRABTREE-IRELAND. “The pro-union, pro-worker movement is strong and can’t be contained by traditional thinking about where unions can and cannot succeed.”