American Music Awards Set To Get Underway Tonight, Taylor Swift Leads Pre-Telecast Awards
by Roy Trakin
November 20, 2022 at 3:02 PM (PT)
With TONIGHT's (11/20) 2022 AMERICAN MUSIC AWARDS set to begin at the MICROSOFT THEATER in LOS ANGELES at 8p (ET), TAYLOR SWIFT topped the list of pre-telecast winners with three wins, followed by BAD BUNNY, BEYONCE, KENDRICK LAMAR and MORGAN WALLEN boasting two apiece.
In addition to winning three awards off-air, SWIFT is eligible to become the most decorated artist in AMAs history should she win the three awards she’s nominated for this evening, including Artist Of The Year, where she is going up against ADELE, BAD BUNNY, BEYONCE, DRAKE, HARRY STYLES and THE WEEKND for the night's top prize. That and the other awards will be handed out TONIGHT.
SWEDISH rock band GHOST took home the first-ever AMA for Favorite Rock Album, while DUA LIPA and ELTON JOHN won “Collaboration Of The Year” for their hit remake “Cold Heart - PNAU Remix.”
Other top winners included now 16-time AMA winner BEYONCE, who’s nominated for three more awards tonight, BAD BUNNY, this year’s most-nominated artist with eight nominations, first-time AMA winner WALLEN and now four-time AMA winner LAMAR.
TONIGHT's show will be hosted by WAYNE BRADY and air on ABC at 8p (ET/PT). ALL ACCESS will post a report immediately following the show's EAST COAST feed.
Performances are expected from P!NK, CHARLIE PUTH & STEVIE WONDER, ARI LENNOX, IMAGINE DRAGONS & BTS' JID, DOVE CAMERON, CARRIE UNDERWOOD, GLORILLA, LIL BABY, BEBE REXHA, ANITTA and DJ D-NICE, with LIONEL RICHIE getting the prestigious ICON award.
ARTIST AWARDS
Collaboration of the Year: ELTON JOHN & DUA LIPA “Cold Heart - PNAU Remix”
Favorite Dance/Electronic Artist: MARSHMELLO
Favorite Female Country Artist: TAYLOR SWIFT
Favorite Female Hip-Hop Artist: NICKI MINAJ
Favorite Female Pop Artist: TAYLOR SWIFT
Favorite Female R&B Artist: BEYONCE
Favorite Gospel Artist: TAMELA MANN
Favorite Inspirational Artist: for KING & COUNTRY
Favorite Latin Duo or Group: YAHRITZA Y SU ESENCIA
Favorite Male Country Artist: MORGAN WALLEN
Favorite Male Hip-Hop Artist: KENDRICK LAMAR
Favorite Male Latin Artist: BAD BUNNY
Favorite Male Pop Artist: HARRY STYLES
Favorite Pop Duo Or Group: BTS
Favorite Touring Artist: COLDPLAY
ALBUM AWARDS
Favorite Country Album: TAYLOR SWIFT, “Red (Taylor’s Version)”
Favorite Hip-Hop Album: KENDRICK LAMAR, “Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers”
Favorite Latin Album: BAD BUNNY, “Un Verano Sin Ti”
Favorite R&B Album: BEYONCE, “Renaissance”
Favorite Rock Album (NEW): GHOST, “Impera”
Favorite Soundtrack: “ELVIS”
SONG AWARDS
Favorite Country Song: MORGAN WALLEN, “Wasted On You”
Favorite Latin Song: SEBASTIAN YATRA “Dos Oruguitas”