Taylor Swift: Off To A Fast Start At AMAs (Photo: Tinseltown /Shutterstock.com)

With TONIGHT's (11/20) 2022 AMERICAN MUSIC AWARDS set to begin at the MICROSOFT THEATER in LOS ANGELES at 8p (ET), TAYLOR SWIFT topped the list of pre-telecast winners with three wins, followed by BAD BUNNY, BEYONCE, KENDRICK LAMAR and MORGAN WALLEN boasting two apiece.

In addition to winning three awards off-air, SWIFT is eligible to become the most decorated artist in AMAs history should she win the three awards she’s nominated for this evening, including Artist Of The Year, where she is going up against ADELE, BAD BUNNY, BEYONCE, DRAKE, HARRY STYLES and THE WEEKND for the night's top prize. That and the other awards will be handed out TONIGHT.

SWEDISH rock band GHOST took home the first-ever AMA for Favorite Rock Album, while DUA LIPA and ELTON JOHN won “Collaboration Of The Year” for their hit remake “Cold Heart - PNAU Remix.”

Other top winners included now 16-time AMA winner BEYONCE, who’s nominated for three more awards tonight, BAD BUNNY, this year’s most-nominated artist with eight nominations, first-time AMA winner WALLEN and now four-time AMA winner LAMAR.

TONIGHT's show will be hosted by WAYNE BRADY and air on ABC at 8p (ET/PT). ALL ACCESS will post a report immediately following the show's EAST COAST feed.

Performances are expected from P!NK, CHARLIE PUTH & STEVIE WONDER, ARI LENNOX, IMAGINE DRAGONS & BTS' JID, DOVE CAMERON, CARRIE UNDERWOOD, GLORILLA, LIL BABY, BEBE REXHA, ANITTA and DJ D-NICE, with LIONEL RICHIE getting the prestigious ICON award.

ARTIST AWARDS

Collaboration of the Year: ELTON JOHN & DUA LIPA “Cold Heart - PNAU Remix”

Favorite Dance/Electronic Artist: MARSHMELLO

Favorite Female Country Artist: TAYLOR SWIFT

Favorite Female Hip-Hop Artist: NICKI MINAJ

Favorite Female Pop Artist: TAYLOR SWIFT

Favorite Female R&B Artist: BEYONCE

Favorite Gospel Artist: TAMELA MANN

Favorite Inspirational Artist: for KING & COUNTRY

Favorite Latin Duo or Group: YAHRITZA Y SU ESENCIA

Favorite Male Country Artist: MORGAN WALLEN

Favorite Male Hip-Hop Artist: KENDRICK LAMAR

Favorite Male Latin Artist: BAD BUNNY

Favorite Male Pop Artist: HARRY STYLES

Favorite Pop Duo Or Group: BTS

Favorite Touring Artist: COLDPLAY

ALBUM AWARDS

Favorite Country Album: TAYLOR SWIFT, “Red (Taylor’s Version)”

Favorite Hip-Hop Album: KENDRICK LAMAR, “Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers”

Favorite Latin Album: BAD BUNNY, “Un Verano Sin Ti”

Favorite R&B Album: BEYONCE, “Renaissance”

Favorite Rock Album (NEW): GHOST, “Impera”

Favorite Soundtrack: “ELVIS”

SONG AWARDS

Favorite Country Song: MORGAN WALLEN, “Wasted On You”

Favorite Latin Song: SEBASTIAN YATRA “Dos Oruguitas”





« see more Net News