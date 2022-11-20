Taylor Swift Reigns

An always-appreciative TAYLOR SWIFT ruled like a queen at the 50th annual 2022 AMERICAN MUSIC AWARDS, which took place tonight at the MICROSOFT THEATER in LOS ANGELES. The pop superstar scored six wins, including the climactic Artist Of The Year award, her seventh in the category (first in 2009, the last in 2020), making her "the most decorated artist in AMA history."

BAD BUNNY had led the pre-show pack garnering a total of eight nominations, with BEYONCE, TAYLOR SWIFT and DRAKE tallying six apiece.

Hosted by WAYNE BRADY, the show's performances included opening act P!NK, singing her new single, "Never Gonna Not Dance Again" on roller-skates, then returning later for a tribute to the late OLIVIA NEWTON-JOHN, singing "Hopelessly Devoted To You."

Other featured performers were New Artist Of The Year winner DOVE CAMERON, who graciously dedicated her award to the Queer Community in the wake of the shooting at COLORADO SPRINGS' CLUB Q. Also appearing: LIL BABY, a groundbreaking collaboration between IMAGINE DRAGONS x BTS' JID on "Enemy"', a sassy, rockin' CARRIE UNDERWOOD; GLORILLA joined by special guest CARDI B for some TIKTOK-inspired choreography; a leather-clad BEBE REXHA with EDM icon DAVID GUETTA on their "I'm Good (Blue)"; sultry Favorite Female Latin Artist winner ANITTA and YOLA singing her "Break The Bough." from her "Stand For Myself" album in a newly introduced "Song Of The Soul" segment.

The prestigious ICON AWARD was presented to recent ROCK AND ROLL HALL OF FAME inductee LIONEL RICHIE, who was feted by CHARLIE PUTH. STEVIE WONDER and ARI LENNOX with a medley of his hits.

Earlier in the day, TAYLOR SWIFT led the pre-telecast awards with three AMAs (NET NEWS 11/20), before picking up Artist Of The Year, Favorite Pop Album and Favorite Music Video during the televised portion. The fan-voted awards show was created by DICK CLARK PRODUCTIONS in 1973 when ABC's deal to televise the GRAMMYS expired and was seeking a competitor..

A list of the televised winners:

Artist Of The Year: TAYLOR SWIFT

New Artist Of The Year: DOVE CAMERON

Favorite Pop Song: HARRY STYLES, "As It Was"

Favorite Rock Song: MANESKIN, "Beggin'"

Favorite Rock Artist: MACHINE GUN KELLY

Favorite Country Duo Or Group: DAN + SHAY

Favorite Male R&B Artist; CHRIS BROWN

Favorite Pop Album: TAYLOR SWIFT, "Red (TAYLOR's Version)"

Favorite Music Video: TAYLOR SWIFT, "All Too Well: The Short Film"

Favorite Female Latin Artist; ANITTA

Favorite Afrobeats Artist: WIZKID



Favorite K-Pop Artist: BTS

Favorite Hip Hop Song: FUTURE f/DRAKE & TEMS, "Wait For U"

and the 2022 Artist of the Year goes to ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️@taylorswift13! CONGRATS! #AMAs pic.twitter.com/3Br8glVoWM — American Music Awards (@AMAs) November 21, 2022





« see more Net News