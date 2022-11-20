Spoils To The Swift (Photo: Brian Friedman / Shutterstock.com)

TAYLOR SWIFT was the Queen Of The Ball at last night's 50th annual AMERICAN MUSIC AWARDS, held at the MICROSOFT THEATER in LOS ANGELES and officially kicking off awards season.

SWIFT earned six awards, including three in the pre-show (NET NEWS 11/20) and accepted three on the live telecast, including her seventh Artist Of The Year award, having won her first in 2009 and her most recent in 2020. It marked the pop superstar as the "most decorated artist in AMA history." (NET NEWS 11/20)

BAD BUNNY had led the pre-show pack, garnering a total of eight nominations, with BEYONCE, TAYLOR SWIFT and DRAKE tallying six apiece.

Hosted by WAYNE BRADY, the show's performances included P!NK, singing her new single, "Never Gonna Not Dance Again" on roller-skates, then returning later for a tribute to the late OLIVIA NEWTON-JOHN, singing "Hopelessly Devoted To You."

New Artist Of The Year winner DOVE CAMERON made social media posts by dedicating her award to the Queer Community in the wake of the shooting at COLORADO SPRINGS' CLUB Q.

Other award recipients during the evening included HARRY STYLES, MANESKIN, ANITTA, MACHINE GUN KELLY and BTS. For a complete list of winners, go here.

The prestigious ICON AWARD was presented to recent ROCK AND ROLL HALL OF FAME inductee LIONEL RICHIE, who was feted by CHARLIE PUTH. STEVIE WONDER and ARI LENNOX with a medley of his hits.

The fan-voted awards show was created by DICK CLARK PRODUCTIONS in 1973 when ABC's deal to televise the GRAMMYS expired and was seeking a competitor.

A list of the televised winners:

Artist Of The Year: TAYLOR SWIFT

New Artist Of The Year: DOVE CAMERON

Favorite Pop Song: HARRY STYLES, "As It Was"

Favorite Rock Song: MANESKIN, "Beggin'"

Favorite Rock Artist: MACHINE GUN KELLY

Favorite Country Duo Or Group: DAN + SHAY

Favorite Male R&B Artist; CHRIS BROWN

Favorite Pop Album: TAYLOR SWIFT, "Red (TAYLOR's Version)"

Favorite Music Video: TAYLOR SWIFT, "All Too Well: The Short Film"

Favorite Female Latin Artist; ANITTA

Favorite Afrobeats Artist: WIZKID



Favorite K-Pop Artist: BTS

Favorite Hip Hop Song: FUTURE f/DRAKE & TEMS, "Wait For U"

