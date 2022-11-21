2023 Study Planned

Digital music company BELIEVE and its automated distribution company for self-releasing artists, TUNECORE, will conduct the third installment of their annual BE THE CHANGE: GENDER EQUALITY STUDY. BELIEVE and TUNECORE have engaged entertainment data and insights company LUMINATE to lead the research for 2023 and expand its scope. That will include an increased focus on global reach, with plans to have the study translated into 13 languages, and an emphasis on intersectionality, approaching issues of gender inequality through an even more diverse lens across gender minorities.

This study follows the previous project, BE THE CHANGE 2022, which surveyed over 1000 members of the music industry across all roles and job functions, including artists, songwriters, producers, engineers and industry executives. The survey specifically engaged with respondents from all across the spectrum of gender identification in order to address differences in awareness of inequity and to provide better insight into the perceptual barriers toward allyship.

The latest study seeks to raise awareness of inequities that exist in the music industry, particularly those that impact women, gender minorities and other minority groups, as well as to educate the public on why these inequities exist and provide actionable insights into how to combat them.

CEO/TUNECORE ANDREEA GLEESON said, “To enact meaningful change, each of us must make a concerted, continuous effort to learn, educate, and take direct action for gender equality. We’re proud to sponsor the BE THE CHANGE study each year and are thrilled to be able to conduct this year’s study on a truly global scale that will continue to help lay the foundation for a better, more inclusive music industry across the entire world.”

VP, Head of Research/LUMINATE MATT YAZGE added, “The work that BELIEVE and TUNECORE have done with BE THE CHANGE over the past two years is essential to understanding the ways in which the music industry must evolve to better serve and reflect the people that fuel it. At LUMINATE, we value being objective in our data, and beyond that, we also value making use of that data to gain insights on how we can help inform others to be forward-thinking and inclusive in their everyday business operations. This partnership is the perfect example of how we aim to turn those beliefs into action.”

