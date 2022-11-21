Downs

NEW YORK TIMES best-selling author and podcaster ANNIE F. DOWNS will launch her first-ever Advent Series NOVEMBER 27th on her "THAT SOUNDS FUN" podcast.



Every MONDAY through FRIDAY during the four weeks of Advent, DOWNS will lead listeners through a daily devotional leading up to CHRISTMAS DAY. She'll also have conversations with TSH OXENREIDER and Father MIKE SCHMITZ.



"I cannot wait to observe and celebrate this season with you," DOWNS said on her INSTAGRAM account. "It’s gonna be so rich and full and knowing that GOD is preparing us for what the next year holds. We need these gifts, y’all. We need hope, peace, joy, and love. And there’s something about us doing this together... makes it even better."



Find out more here.

« see more Net News