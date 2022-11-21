$330K Collected

AUDACY News-Talk WCCO-A/MINNEAPOLIS raised over $333,000 for UNION GOSPEL MISSION TWIN CITIES in its 20th annual HUNGER MISSION RADIOTHON NOVEMBER 17th at the MALL OF AMERICA in BLOOMINGTON. This year's donations raised the overall amount taken in by the event to over $4.1 million since 2003.

“This is yet another great example of how live and local radio can truly help change lives,” said SVP/Market Mgr. JEFF GONSALES. ”We’re so proud of our team in helping share these inspiring stories, as well as our amazing fans for their incredible generosity in giving.”

“We are grateful for the 20-year collaboration with 830 WCCO,” said UGM CEO PAM AXBERG. “This event amplifies awareness of hunger and homelessness in our community and how UNION GOSPEL MISSION TWIN CITIES fills this need and transforms lives."

