Black Opry Revue At 2022 XPoNential Music Festival (Photo: Ellen C Miller/WXPN)

UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA Triple A WXPN/PHILADELPHIA and THE BLACK OPRY, a platform for Black musicians and fans of Americana, have launched a residency for artists, who are invited to apply through DECEMBER 21st for the session, which will take place in PHILADELPHIA in MARCH of next year.

Commented THE BLACK OPRY founder and Co-Director HOLLY G and WXPN Assistant GM For Programming BRUCE WARREN in a joint statement, “This creative residency seeks to help change the situation in which, despite their considerable contributions, Black Americana artists can still be overlooked. It is designed to nurture new talent and support careers in a way that goes beyond airplay, interviews, in-studio sessions and festival performances.”

During their residency week in PHILADELPHIA, the five selected musicians will be immersed in mentor sessions with respected experts, engage in songwriting and song sharing, studio sessions and recordings, and educational and community engagement workshops. A public finale performance will highlight residents’ new work individually as well as their collective artistic talents, and a podcast will chronicle the project and the participants’ creative processes.

Added WXPN GM ROGER LaMAY, “Our mission is to connect artists with audiences, and WXPN is widely recognized and credited with discovering and supporting new artists. Our goals for the BLACK OPRY Residency are to expand the opportunities and audiences for emerging Black artists who are working to redefine their place in the AMERICAN musical canon.”

Americana music has long been an integral part of WXPN programming, and is also spotlighted through its weekly AMERICANA MUSIC HOUR program.

More information and artist applications for the residency can be found at xpn.org through DECEMBER 21st.

« see more Net News