Goldberg (Photo: Cronkite School)

ARIZONA STATE UNIVERSITY WALTER CRONKITE SCHOOL OF JOIURNALISM AND MASS COMMUNICATION Vice Dean/Professor of Practice and former NATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC MAGAZINE Editor-in-Chief and NATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC PARTNERS Editorial Dir. SUSAN GOLDBERG has been named Pres./CEO of the GBH EDUCATIONAL FOUNDATION, operator of News-Talk WGBH/BOSTON and PBS affiliates WGBH-TV and WGBX-TV/BOSTON. GOLDBERG, a former editor at BLOOMBERG NEWS, the CLEVELAND PLAIN DEALER, the SAN JOSE MERCURY NEWS, USA TODAY, and the DETROIT FREE PRESS, will start her new position on DECEMBER 1st, succeeding CEO JON ABBOTT, who will briefly be working alongside her.

“GBH is a trusted local and national media leader, steeped in excellence, with a proud history of investigative journalism, groundbreaking innovation, and care for its community,” said GOLDBERG. “I have spent my life telling stories that make a difference. As a journalist who is committed to helping and reflecting the communities we serve, I’m honored to be a part of GBH’s next chapter.”

« see more Net News