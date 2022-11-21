Get Ready To Sign Up

JACOBS MEDIA has announced that registration is open for commercial radio stations in the U.S. and CANADA to participate in TECHSURVEY 2023 in partnership with ALL ACCESS, with the first public showing at ALL ACCESS AUDIO SUMMIT 2023.

TECHSURVEY 2022 was fielded in JANUARY and FEBRUARY with 474 participating radio stations across NORTH AMERICA. Fourteen different formats were represented among a diverse group of broadcasting companies, yielding nearly 31,000 respondents to radio’s largest web survey devoted to media and technology.

TECHSURVEY 2022 made waves in radio, featuring new questions that shed more light on how core radio listeners are availing themselves of content on digitally delivered platforms. It helped the industry understand the rapidity of the change, but also broadcast radio’s promotable assets.

The goal of TECHSURVEY 2023 is to build on that data, with a unique opportunity to assess the media climate in post-pandemic NORTH AMERICA, including work from home and time spent accessing media while driving. The advent of the 4-day workweek and WFH are changing radio listening routines.

TECHSURVEY 2023 is the 19th in an annual series that began in 2005. The original design was to chart the impact of changing media and technology on broadcast radio. Smartphone, social media, satellite radio, streaming, and smart speakers have been included in these studies going back to the beginning.

One of the things TECHSURVEY 2023 aims to do is address present day issues and technology, as this survey marks the first question series on the metaverse, a hot topic in technology circles. It will track the pandemic’s effect on everything – radio listening, acquisition of gadgets like smart speakers, and overall changes in lifestyle, locations, and habits. The information gleaned from this study of core radio listeners will help guide programmers and managers as they focus their efforts and resources on what is truly important to their listeners.

JACOBS MEDIA President FRED JACOBS noted, “TECHSURVEY 2023 is a much-anticipated study that tracks broadcast radio’s ability to adapt and transform in a fast-moving media landscape. We have grown this survey’s reach by adding more participating stations. We’re hoping to continue the progress with TECHSURVEY 2023 and its revelations about the impact of change.”

ALL ACCESS President/Publisher JOEL DENVER added, “I’m always excited to have FRED join us each year for ALL ACCESS AUDIO SUMMIT as this amazing study always brings to light facts that are straight from the consumers to the eyes and ears of those in radio management and those all-important content creators. TECHSURVEY 2023 will once again shape our industry’s future and its success. We’re always proud to be involved in bringing this knowledge forward. We hope you'll join us for this amazing presentation.”

TECHSURVEY 2023 will head to the field beginning in early JANUARY. Stations have until THURSDAY, DECEMBER 22nd to sign up by clicking here.

Stations can participate in two different ways:

No fee – This allows participation in a stakeholder webinar in March 2023 to review the results, along with receiving national data.

– This allows participation in a stakeholder webinar in March 2023 to review the results, along with receiving national data. A small fee based on market size – Stakeholder stations receive all the national data, participation in the stakeholder’s webinar, as well as an in-depth look at their unique audience, their format’s audience, including their station’s “Media Usage Pyramid” and “Brand Platform Pyramid.” Prices will remain at the post-COVID $50 reduction for all stakeholder stations in deference to the economic impact of the pandemic, inflation, and other economic pressures. Volume discounts are available.

Broadcasters can sign up online at https://jacobsmedia.com/register-techsurvey-2023/ and/or reach out to ELNORA LOWE at JACOBS MEDIA for more information at (248) 353-9030.

