WZYP's Dee Dee, Sam, Tory & OM/PD Steve Smith

CUMULUS MEDIA Top 40 WZYP/HUNTSVILLE, AL held its inaugural TORY'S TURKEY DROP, giving away 104 turkeys to local families in need. The station partnered with LANDERS MCLARTY NISSAN for the event, the brainchild of WZYP midday personality TORY WUYCHECK.

WUYCHECK commented, "With the rising cost of living, we wanted to make sure that our neighbors struggling to feed their families this year had a turkey for THANKSGIVING dinner."

CUMULUS/HUNTSVILLE VP/Market Mgr. JOHN LEWIS added, "As a local radio station, our job is to entertain and inform the local community, but the most rewarding and important part of what we do is to give back to the community. Next up this holiday season is the 20TH ANNUAL BIKES OR BUST campaign, where we receive donations of bikes for children in need for CHRISTMAS - averaging 1000-2000 new bikes per year - and our annual COATS FOR KIDS coat collection for children who otherwise would not have them this winter. I could not be prouder of TORY and the WZYP team for their continued efforts to give back to the HUNTSVILLE community!”

« see more Net News