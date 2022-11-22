FY22 Q4 Results

Revenue and income rose year-over-year for WARNER MUSIC GROUP CORP. in fiscal fourth quarter 2022, with revenue up 9% (16% in constant currency) to $1.5 billion and net income rising from $30 million to $150 million. Adjusted OIBDA increased 22% (33% in constant currency) to $265 million.

The Recorded Music division's revenue increased 6% to $1.2 billion, with digital revenue up 3% to $830 million. Streaming revenue was up 4.7% (or 10.4% in constant currency), adjusted for the impact of a new deal with a streaming partner. The label pointed to ED SHEERAN, JACK HARLOW, DUA LIPA, and LIZZO as top-selling acts for the quarter.

Music publishing revenue grew 24% to $254 million, with its digital revenue up 33% to $159 million. Streaming revenue for the division increased 29.8% (or 37% in constant currency).

CEO STEVE COOPER said, “Our strong fourth quarter and full year results were driven by our talented artists, songwriters, and teams, across a wide range of genres, geographies, and generations. Against the backdrop of a challenging macro environment, we once again proved music's resilience, with new commercial opportunities emerging all the time. We're very well positioned for long-term creative success, and continued top and bottom line growth. We’re excited to have ROBERT KYNCL Joining next year as WMG's new CEO, as we enter the next dynamic phase of our evolution.”

CFO ERIC LEVIN added, “We've delivered double-digit revenue growth on a constant currency basis and robust cash flow, driven by excellent operating performance across the company. The momentum in our business is strong, underpinned by global subscriber growth, subscription price increases, and the expansion of emerging platforms. As we look ahead, we're excited to share amazing releases from the world’s hottest artists, as well as innovative tech collaborations that will strengthen our position at the intersection of music, film, TV, social media, fitness, and gaming.”

