AUDACY SVP/Sports MATTHEW VOLK is exiting the company at the end of 2022 to join what AUDACY EVP/Head of Programming JEFF SOTTOLANO termed "a C-level position back home in BOSTON" in sports television.

In the memo, SOTTOLANO said that Dir./Sports DANNY FREISINGER will be promoted to VP/Sports with oversight of the 2400SPORTS podcast network; FREISINGER will also partner with Sports Format VP and Sports WFAN-A-F/NEW YORK Brand Manager SPIKE ESKIN on the development of new content for multiple platforms; 2400SPORTS VP/Exec. Producer LENA GLASER remains on board as well.

Sports WSCR-A (670 THE SCORE)/CHICAGO Brand Manager MITCH ROSEN, who has been serving as Dir./Operations at BETQL NETWORK, has been promoted to VP of BETQL NETWORK, overseeing Brand Mgr. ANDREW WILLIAMS and working with AUDACY Pres./Sports MIKE DEE on relations with sports books and external distribution while continuing his role at WSCR.

