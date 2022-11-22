Thanksgiving Special With Dan + Shay

A special THANKSGIVING episode of SKYVIEW NETWORKS' "COUNTRY TOP 40 WITH FITZ" will be hosted by WARNER MUSIC NASHVILLE duo DAN + SHAY. The episode, "Thankful For the Hits," will air SATURDAY and SUNDAY (11/26-27). In addition to the music countdown, the show will include familiar features from "CT40," including “Music with Memories” and “CT40 Fierce Female.”

Host FITZ said, “I’m so excited to hang out with my THANKSGIVING co-hosts, DAN + SHAY. You’ll find out during this show why DAN + SHAY have always called me the third member of the group. It’s an entertaining four hours packed with music and memories, and we’ll be featuring some brand new music from them as well. I can’t wait for everyone to listen.”

