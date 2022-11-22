Sold

WHYY, INC. is selling News-Talk WNJB-F (simulcast of News-Talk WHYY-F/PHILADELPHIA)/BRIDGETON, NJ to THE BRIDGE OF HOPE, INC. for $125,000. The buyer operates Contemporary Christian WNJH/CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE, NJ; WKNZ/HARRINGTON, DE; WNKZ/POCOMOKE CITY, MD; and W235DD/OCEAN CITY, MD.

In other filings with the FCC, ANIMAL AUTHORITY RESCUE TEAM is assigning the construction permit for a new FM at JOSHUA TREE, CA to COPPER MOUNTAIN RESCUE RADIO KCPR INC. for no consideration.

THE BILL DAVISON EVANGELISTIC ASSOCIATION has closed on the sale of Southern Gospel WURL-A/MOODY, AL to DONALD JENNINGS EVANGELISTIC ASSOCIATION for $175,000.

CARLOS LOPEZ has closed on the sale of Spanish Religion KLNT-A (RADIO VIDA)/LAREDO, TX to IGLESIA CRISTINIA RESTAURACION Y VIDA for $100,000. LOPEZ paid $25,000 to acquire the station in 2021.

TODD STUART NOORDYK has closed on the sale of Classic Rock WRPP/MANISTIQUE, MI and W254AG/ESCANABA, MI to AURORA MEDIA, LLC for $200,000.

RADIO PALOUSE, INC. has closed on the sale of K280FQ/LEWISTON, ID to NELLY BROADCASTING, LLC for $60,000. The primary station is KHTR-HD3/LEWISTON.

