Staff Additions

THIS AMERICAN LIFE has added two new editors and promoted another staffer to editor as well.

The new additions are former GIMLET MEDIA Associate Editor/Reporter/Producer BETHEL HABTE, who most recently worked on a development project for SERIAL and will start at TAL in DECEMBER, and another former GIMLET staffer, "REPLY ALL" Supervising Producer PHIA BENNIN, who will start at TAL (where she was a fellow in 2013) in JANUARY.

And Supervising Producer NADIA REIMAN has been promoted to Editor; she joined TAL in 2018 after stints at STORYCORPS and NPR's "LATINO USA." At TAL, she produced and reported the show's PULITZER PRIZE-winning episode "The Out Crowd" in 2020.





Habte, Bennin, Reiman





« see more Net News