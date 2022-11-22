James (Photo: Grayson Green)

PORCHLIGHT MUSIC has re-signed singer/songwriter TIM JAMES to its roster. JAMES' latest release, “Let It Slide,” is a collaboration with the late LESLIE JORDAN, LOCASH and BLANCO BROWN. The single was co-written with DANNY MYRICK and released on WHEELHOUSE RECORDS earlier this month.

JAMES, a MURFREESBORO, TN, native, began his professional music career in L.A. playing the club circuit and writing, but it wasn't until about 10 years later that he moved back to TENNESSEE, signed his first publishing deal, and had his first #1 song. The writer has since had cuts by TOBY KEITH, GEORGE STRAIT, RODNEY ATKINS, CHRIS STAPLETON, LEE BRICE, DARIUS RUCKER, MONTGOMERY GENTRY, ALABAMA, CHRIS YOUNG, CRAIG MORGAN, POINT OF GRACE and LEE ANN WOMACK.

JAMES said, "I was 37 when I signed my first deal, 40 when I had my first cut, and 41 when I had my first #1 song. That song, 'My List,' recorded by TOBY KEITH, turned out to be a five-week #1 song and went on to be the most-played song of the year in 2002. It has since been on albums that have sold over 10 million copies."

