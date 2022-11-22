New Member Of The Board

The LIBRARY OF AMERICAN BROADCASTING FOUNDATION announced former SINCLAIR BROADCAST GROUP WSTB-TV/SOUTH BEND, INDIANA GM SALLY BROWN was elected to the LABF Board of Directors. BROWN recently served as the development officer on behalf of the LABF, and her background includes over 30 years in radio.

The LABF also announced the following board members APRIL CARTY-SIPP, JOHN DILLE, Co-Chair JACK GOODMAN, JIM MORLEY, PATRICIA SMULLIN and JEFF SMULYAN were elected to serve new three-year terms.

Other current LABF board members include Co-Chair HEIDI RAPHAEL, HEATHER BIRKS, CHANDRA CLARK, MIKE CONWAY, DAVE “CHACHI” DENES, JOHN DILLE, HARRY JESSELL, RICHARD LEIBNER, JIM MORLEY, GINNY MORRIS, LARRY PATRICK, DEBORAH PARENTI, WALTER PODRAZIK, BRIAN PHILLIPS, PATRICIA SMULLIN, DAN SPEARS, JULIE TALBOTT, JOHN TAYLOR, JOYCE TUDRYN, DENNIS WHARTON, ERICA FARBER, DR. JUDY KURIANSKY, MARY COLLINS, PIERRE BOUVARD, and LABF Legal Counsel KATHLEEN KIRBY.

