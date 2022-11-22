Spain

Longtime ESPN commentator SARAH SPAIN is exiting her ESPN RADIO show "SPAIN AND FITZ" after the DECEMBER 1st show.

SPAIN tweeted, "After 12 1/2 years (!!) of being on ESPN RADIO I want to give more time & energy to other work. And after 6 years of having a show 'til 8p every weeknight I'm SO ready for some mid-week happy hours, games & dinners before 9!" She added, "I'm sticking around with ESPN but still finalizing details on stuff, so my podcast ("THAT'S WHAT SHE SAID WITH SARAH SPAIN") will pause after next week for now. More to come on everything soon! In the meantime, the next two weeks will be a fun celebration of our radio marriage so come hang with me & (co-host JASON) FITZ."

SPAIN joined ESPN at Sports WMVP-A (ESPN 1000)/CHICAGO in 2010 and began hosting shows on the national network in 2015, first alongside PRIM SIRIPIPAT, then with JANE MACMANUS and KATE FAGAN, and later with ISRAEL GUTIERREZ, MIKE GOLIC JR., and, finally, JASON FITZ, with a solo stint (as "SPAIN & COMPANY") in 2019-2020 while FITZ worked on the network's morning show.

